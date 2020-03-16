COVID-19 Scare in Mumbai: Hoarding Owners to Display Coronavirus Awareness Message For 10 Days, BMC to Take Strict Action if They Fail to Follow Rules

Coronavirus Awareness Message (Photo Credits: BMC Twitter)

Mumbai, March 15: Amid the COVID-19 scare, BMC has written to licensed hoarding owners that they must only display awareness messages on coronavirus for 10 days from March 16 to March 25. According to a Times of India report, the civic body will take stern action against those who fail to comply with the rules. The city has almost 1,200 hoardings of various sizes at high footfall areas and traffic signals.

BMC highlights that the need of the hour is an intensive awareness campaign and therefore the officials have started the process of sending out letters to hoarding owners so that they don't have any reason for not displaying the COVID-19 awareness message. The information was already conveyed to all the advertisers a week ago. Coronavirus In Maharashtra: Mindspace Airoli in Navi Mumbai to be Evacuated and Being Sanitised after One Employee of Majesco Found COVID-19 Positive as Per Reports.

As an incentive to those who are expected to display the awareness message at their own cost will be given a rebate on the licence fees for the display period. The civic body has clearly announced that incase the hoarding owners fail to follow the rule, the authorities will cancel the licences and will remove the present display and hoarding structure.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 110 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported across India, including 17 foreign nationals, as of 11:30 pm, March 15. In Maharashtra, as of now, there are 32 COVID-19 cases.