New Delhi, November 13: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is likely to come under control in the next 7 to 10 days. During a press conference, the Delhi Chief Minister said that the main reason behind spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi is pollution, adding that the AAP government is taking all the necessary measures in this regard. Kejriwal said that the Delhi government will submit an assessment report to Centre's air quality commission and will request it to implement Pusa biodecomposer in all states. Kejriwal said that the IARI's anti-stubble solution decomposed 70 to 95% crop residue in 24 villages in Delhi.

Kejriwal said that coronavirus cases in Delhi were in control almost till October 20 but the cases witnessed a spike as the level of pollution turned severe. He added that pollution was the major reason among other reasons due to which the national capital has been witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases over the last few days. On Thursday, Delhi recorded 7,053 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally in the national capital to over 4.67 lakh. Moreover, 104 new fatalities in a day pushed the death toll to 7,332, authorities said. This deaths in a day was the highest in over five months. Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality in National Capital Continues to Be in ‘Very Poor’ Category.

Watch Arvind Kejriwal's Press Conference:

पराली को खाद में बदलने वाली बायो-डिकम्पोज़र तकनीक दिल्ली में कामयाब रही। अब वक्त आ गया है कि सभी सरकारें इसे लागू कर किसानों की मदद करें। Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/mxHyuP7NxP — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 13, 2020

On Wednesday, the national capital recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 COVID-19 cases, while 85 deaths linked to the disease were recorded on that day. As of now, the number of active cases of coronavirus infection rose to 43,116 on Thursday from 42,629 the previous day, the bulletin said, adding the total number of cases reported so far has climbed to 4,67,028.

