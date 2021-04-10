It will be mandatory for people travelling by air from Maharashtra to Delhi to carry a negative RT-PCR test done 72 hours prior to arrival. If found without report, mandatory quarantine of 14 days: Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Govt of NCT of Delhi.

#COVID19 | It will be mandatory for people travelling by air from Maharashtra to Delhi to carry a negative RT-PCR test done 72 hours prior to arrival. If found without report, mandatory quarantine of 14 days: Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Govt of NCT of Delhi — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)