New Delhi, June 8: Based on the various representations received by the Union Government, the vaccination for all adults above 18 years of age was opened with the onset of Liberalized Phase III of India’s vaccination strategy on 1st May 2021.

Now with the aim to further universalize the countrywide vaccination drive, all citizens above 18 years of age can receive the COVID19 vaccine doses free of cost at Government health facilities. Revised COVID-19 Vaccination Policy Guidelines Issued by Centre; Vaccines To Be Allocated to States/UTs Based on Population, Disease Burden; Check Full List of Guidelines.

In immediate follow-up of the Hon. Prime Minister's announcement of these changes in the Guidelines of National COVID Vaccination program yesterday, the Union Health Ministry has placed an order with Serum Institute of India for 25 crore doses of Covishield and with Bharat Biotech for 19crore doses of Covaxin. Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines Cut Coronavirus Infection Risk by 91%: CDC.

These 44 crores (25+19 cr) doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be available till December 2021, starting now.

Additionally, 30% of the advance for procurement of both the Covid Vaccines has been released to Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2021 05:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).