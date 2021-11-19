The Food and Drugs Administration of the US on Friday authorised the booster shots of coronavirus vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. The boosters have been authorised for entire adult population in the country. According to report, Pfizer had applied for authorisation for third vaccine last week while Moderna did it on Wednesday.

FDA Approves Booster COVID-19 Shot for All Adults:

