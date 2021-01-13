Mumbai, January 13: The first consignment of Covishield by Serum Institute of India arrived in Mumbai, earlier on Wednesday morning. According to a Hindustan Times report, all vaccine beneficiaries in Maharashtra will be given a vaccination certificate with unique QR (quick response) code as proof of their Covid-19 immunisation.

From January 16, the mass immunisation process against coronavirus is set to start across the country. Around 7.72 lakh healthcare workers have registered on Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) so far. The platform is an online app for planning, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of the immunisation process. Covishield Vaccine: First Consignment of COVID-19 Vaccine by Serum Institute Arrives in Mumbai From Pune in BMC's Special Vehicle; View Pics.

Here's how QR code will help:

The unique QR code-based vaccination certificate can be saved on mobile phones.

The certificate will act as a ‘vaccine passport’ for international travellers and also help curb the cases of fake claims of immunisation.

The unique QR code generation for each beneficiary will act as proof that the person has received the vaccine.

Covishield vaccine was brought from Pune in a special vehicle of BMC. India on Tuesday began the mammoth task of ferrying the first lot of Covid-19 vaccine Covishield doses, developed in Pune’s Serum Institute of India, with nine flights carrying as many as 5.6 million doses to 13 cities ahead of the vaccination drive scheduled from January 16.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2021 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).