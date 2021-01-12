Delhi, January 12: The first consignment of COVID19 vaccine 'Covishield' arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport from Pune on Tuesday. The first batch of Covishield, the Serum Institute of India's coronavirus vaccine, left Pune early this morning, four days ahead of the nationwide inoculation drive against COVID-19.

SpiceJet carried India’s first consignment of Covid vaccine today. The first consignment of 'Covishield' consisting of 34 boxes and weighing 1088 kg was carried from Pune to Delhi. Covishield Vaccine: 3 Trucks Carrying COVID-19 Vaccine Reach Pune Airport From Serum Institute to be Shipped to Different Locations in India; Watch Video.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep S Puri took to Twitter to inform that Air India, SpiceJet and IndiGo will operate flights from Pune to Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Shillong, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh with 56.5 lakh doses of Covishield.

First Consignment of COVID-19 Vaccine 'Covishield' Arrives at Delhi Airport:

The first consignment of COVID19 vaccine 'Covishield' arrives at #Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport from #Pune pic.twitter.com/b5yTQfZUrZ — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday said that the world's largest vaccination programme against COVID-19 will start in India from January 16. Interacting with chief ministers over the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, PM Modi also directed states and union territories to stop the spread of fake news about the vaccination drive, adding that the Centre will bear expenses for first-phase vaccination.

