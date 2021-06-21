New Delhi, June 21: The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from today. In a landmark achievement, nearly 81 lakh (80,95,314) doses have been administered on the first day of the new phase of COVID-19 Vaccination. The present phase of vaccination was announced by the Prime Minister on 7th June, 2021. He also gave a clarion call to all citizens to vaccinate themselves and encourage the others who are eligible to take the COVID19 vaccine. Today’s achievement showcases the trust placed by the people of India in the Government in its fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic. Free COVID-19 Vaccination In India For All Adults Begins Today; From On-Site Registration to Vaccine Procurement Policy, Here's All You Need to Know.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding scope of the nationwide COVID19 vaccination drive. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. During the month of May 2021, more than 7.9 cr vaccines were available for the nationwide COVID19 Vaccination exercise. These were ramped up to 11.78 cr in June 2021. These include the free supply of vaccines to States and UTs from Government of India, those directly procured by the States/UTs and those directly procured by the private hospitals. Beware of Sharing COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate on Social Media! Cybercriminals Can Use Your Personal Details For Fraud Acts.

The table below shows the State-wise details of the vaccine doses administered today.

State/UT Today Andaman and Nicobar Islands 783 Andhra Pradesh 47328 Arunachal Pradesh 12892 Assam 330707 Bihar 470352 Chandigarh 6738 Chhattisgarh 84638 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 4176 Delhi 76216 Goa 15586 Gujarat 502173 Haryana 472659 Himachal Pradesh 98169 Jammu and Kashmir 32822 Jharkhand 82708 Karnataka 1067734 Kerala 261201 Ladakh 1288 Lakshadweep 289 Madhya Pradesh 1542632 Maharashtra 378945 Manipur 6589 Meghalaya 13052 Mizoram 17048 Nagaland 9745 Odisha 280106 Puducherry 17207 Punjab 90503 Rajasthan 430439 Sikkim 11831 Tamil Nadu 328321 Telangana 146302 Tripura 141848 Uttar Pradesh 674546 Uttarakhand 115376 West Bengal 317991 Daman and Diu 4374 Total 80,95,314

States were provided advance visibility of the vaccine doses available to them in the month of June 2021 by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. This advance information enabled the States to prepare vaccine distribution plans district-wise and COVID Vaccination Centre (CVC) wise in an effective manner. This facilitated a massive ramping up of the vaccine administration across the country.

