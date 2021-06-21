New Delhi, June 21: The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from today. In a landmark achievement, nearly 81 lakh (80,95,314) doses have been administered on the first day of the new phase of COVID-19 Vaccination. The present phase of vaccination was announced by the Prime Minister on 7th June, 2021. He also gave a clarion call to all citizens to vaccinate themselves and encourage the others who are eligible to take the COVID19 vaccine. Today’s achievement showcases the trust placed by the people of India in the Government in its fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic. Free COVID-19 Vaccination In India For All Adults Begins Today; From On-Site Registration to Vaccine Procurement Policy, Here's All You Need to Know.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding scope of the nationwide COVID19 vaccination drive. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. During the month of May 2021, more than 7.9 cr vaccines were available for the nationwide COVID19 Vaccination exercise. These were ramped up to 11.78 cr in June 2021. These include the free supply of vaccines to States and UTs from Government of India, those directly procured by the States/UTs and those directly procured by the private hospitals.

The table below shows the State-wise details of the vaccine doses administered today.

State/UT Today
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 783
Andhra Pradesh 47328
Arunachal Pradesh 12892
Assam 330707
Bihar 470352
Chandigarh 6738
Chhattisgarh 84638
Dadra and Nagar Haveli 4176
Delhi 76216
Goa 15586
Gujarat 502173
Haryana 472659
Himachal Pradesh 98169
Jammu and Kashmir 32822
Jharkhand 82708
Karnataka 1067734
Kerala 261201
Ladakh 1288
Lakshadweep 289
Madhya Pradesh 1542632
Maharashtra 378945
Manipur 6589
Meghalaya 13052
Mizoram 17048
Nagaland 9745
Odisha 280106
Puducherry 17207
Punjab 90503
Rajasthan 430439
Sikkim 11831
Tamil Nadu 328321
Telangana 146302
Tripura 141848
Uttar Pradesh 674546
Uttarakhand 115376
West Bengal 317991
Daman and Diu 4374
Total 80,95,314

States were provided advance visibility of the vaccine doses available to them in the month of June 2021 by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. This advance information enabled the States to prepare vaccine distribution plans district-wise and COVID Vaccination Centre  (CVC) wise in an effective manner. This facilitated a massive ramping up of the vaccine administration across the country.

