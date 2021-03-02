New Delhi, March 2: The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination in India began on March 1, and chaos was observed as the Co-WIN portal kept shutting down intermittently. Several people including hospital staff in complained that they were unable to access the COWIN portal as it kept shutting while processing the inoculation exercise. Several users who came early for registration on-site and even those who self-registered through the portal complained of long delay.

Many alleged that they were not able to register on the website as the COWIN website was working since morning on March 2 while some said that the CO-WIN portal, which can be accessed at selfregistration.cowin.gov.in/, was not user friendly and took a lot of time to load and process. COVID-19 Vaccination Second Phase Begins; Know How To Register for Vaccine on Co-WIN Portal.

Chaos Grips as CoWIN keeps shutting down; Check Tweets:

Trying since yesterday. Managed to Register on #CoWIN but could not get appointment as all slots are full for this week and next week in #Pune — Commander Vikram W Karve (@w_karve) March 2, 2021

Servers down!

COWIN Creates Chaos!

@narendramodi #PMModi greetings. You have shown path to contry during covid but now CoWin creating pains, CGHS servises are also not working,service is said tobe on same server Neither getting medicines from cghs nor getting vaxination appointment on cowin please help — S P Mamgain (@SPMamgain1) March 2, 2021

No slots for COVID-19 Vaccination till December 2021?

@MoHFW_INDIA @PMOIndia Resp sir CoWIN Portal is not working Always showing no slots even till December 2021 pic.twitter.com/ILkkafUPLk — Dr Anuj Tewatia (@dranujtewatia) March 2, 2021

No Appointment!

@MoHFW_INDIA I would like to register for both grandmother both here are 75+https://t.co/dSdpTu74Ur#CoWIN @CMOMaharashtra @PMOIndia That web site not working properly. Even I try to schedule the appointment won't' get any success that's not good — Vikas Dilip Salve (@Vikas_Salve) March 2, 2021

Useless COWIN?

I'm using the portal from 9 am of 1st March. But except register the names, I can't do any job from the portal. Appointment booking facility is not working. useless #CoWin Portal — Sohini Rai (@SohiniRai) March 2, 2021

The eligible population of those over 60 years and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to self-register on the app. Two coronavirus vaccine candidates-- Covishield and Covaxin is being used in the vaccination programme. The COVID-19 vaccination will be provided free of cost at the government facilities while it will be chargeable at the private entities. Around 10,000 governments and over 20,000 private vaccination centres will be roped in to carry the immunization drive across the country.

Eligible beneficiaries can register at the Co-WIN 2.0 portal through their mobile number following a step by step process. After registration, the application will show the government and private hospitals serving as Covid Vaccination Centres (CVC) with the date and time of the available schedules.

