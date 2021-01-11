New Delhi, January 11: The world's largest vaccination programme against coronavirus (COVID-19) will start in India from January 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. Interacting with chief ministers over the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, PM Narendra Modi also directed states and union territories to stop the spread of fake news about the vaccination drive, adding that the Centre will bear expenses for first-phase vaccination. COVID-19 Vaccine Price and Latest Update: Covishield, Priced at Rs 200 Per Vial, Ordered by Indian Government, Says Serum Institute of India.

"From January 16, we are starting the world's largest vaccination program. Two 'Made in India' vaccines have been given emergency use approval," PM Modi said. "Around three crore healthcare workers and frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase of vaccination. In the second phase, those above 50 years and those under 50 years with co-morbid conditions will be vaccinated," he added. India Reports 16,311 COVID-19 Cases, 161 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Coronavirus Tally Reaches 1.04 Crore.

The Prime Minister said it has been decided that state governments will not have to bear the expenses of vaccination to these three crore people. "States must ensure no rumours regarding vaccination get spread. Social, religious groups need to be involved to encourage people to get vaccinated and allay fears," PM Modi stressed. He also said that the public representatives are not in the priority list.

"Public representatives are not in the priority list. Only the frontline and healthcare workers are on the list. The fight against coronavirus is an example of India's federalism," the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister said that both the Indian vaccines are more cost-effective than any other vaccine in the world.

