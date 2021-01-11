New Delhi, January 11: India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 1,04,66,595 on Monday after the country reported 16,311 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Since Sunday morning, 161 people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus, taking India’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,51,160. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 19,299 people recovered from the virus on Sunday.

Till now, 1,00,92,909 have been discharged from hospitals in India after recovering from the deadly virus, while one person has migrated to another country. At present, there are 2,22,526 active coronavirus cases in the country. According to the ministry, 70 percent of the cases are due to comorbidities. PM Narendra Modi's Meeting at 4 PM Today with Chief Ministers to Discuss COVID-19 Situation, Vaccination Rollout.

Tweet by ANI:

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of the country due to COVID-19. Over 19 lakh people have contracted the deadly virus in the western state of India until now, while close to 50,000 people succumbed t COVID-19. As per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), A total number of samples tested up to January 10 is 18,17,55,831 including 6,59,209 samples tested yesterday. COVID-19 Vaccine in India: Is the Coronavirus Vaccine Mandatory for All? Is It Effective? All FAQs on COVID-19 Vaccine Answered.

Notably, the COVID-19 infection in the country continues to decline at a time when the government is preparing to roll out the vaccination program from January 16. According to the Union Health Ministry, 30 crore people, including health and frontline workers, people over 50 years of age and people with comorbidities. India has given emergency approval to Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

