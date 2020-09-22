New Delhi, September 22: Phase-III trials of Russia's potential coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V will begin in India In next few weeks, reported global news agency Reuters. Trials of Sputnik V would be conducted at Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. Around 1,000-2,000 participants would enroll for the trails. The phase-III trials of Sputnik V will be conducted at multiple government and private hospitals across.

"We want to get to the first step - which is the commencement of the clinical trials by getting the necessary approvals from the Indian regulators - within the next few weeks," reported the news agency quoting Deepak Sapra, CEO for API and pharmaceutical services at Dr Reddy's as saying. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: 'Sputnik V' to be Tested in India, Says Russian Media; Country to Produce 30 Crore Doses Locally, Claims Top Official.

The trials are part of a deal between the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Dr Reddy's. According to the report, 100 million doses will be supplied to Dr Reddy's by the RDIF. Along with India, four other countries were selected as locations for the final stage trials. Sputnik V Vaccine Update: First Batch of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Released into Public.

"Clinical trials in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Philippines, India and Brazil will begin (in September)," Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev was reported as saying by Sputnik News. The RDIF is also in talks with four other Indian manufacturers for production of the vaccine.

The Sputnik V vaccine, named after the iconic Soviet-era space satellite, was launched by Russia on August 1. It was branded as the "world's first vaccine against coronavirus". Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that one of his two daughters is among the first to be administered with the dose. The "silver bullet" has been developed by Russian Defence Ministry along with the Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute.

