Mumbai, January 13: The first consignment of Covishield by Serum Institute of India arrived in Mumbai, earlier on Wednesday morning. The vaccine was brought from Pune in a special vehicle of BMC.

India on Tuesday began the mammoth task of ferrying the first lot of Covid-19 vaccine Covishield doses, developed in Pune’s Serum Institute of India, with nine flights carrying as many as 5.6 million doses to 13 cities ahead of the vaccination drive scheduled from January 16. Covishield To Be Sold at Rs 1,000 in Private Markets, Special Price of Rs 200 Given Only to GoI for First 100 Mn Doses, Says Adar Poonawalla.

First Consignment of Covishield by Serum Institute Arrives in Mumbai:

Maharashtra: The first consignment of #Covishield by Serum Institute of India arrived in Mumbai, earlier this morning. The vaccine was brought from Pune in a special vehicle of BMC. #COVIDVaccination pic.twitter.com/zyQA3ICZHI — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2021

Adar Poonawalla, CEO-Owner, Serum Institute of India (SII), on Tuesday said that Covishield will be sold at Rs 1,000 in private markets. According to a tweet by ANI, Poonawalla said that the Serum Institute of India had given a special price of Rs 200 for the first 100 million doses only to Government of India (GoI) on their request.

In another news, the first consignment of Covaxin by Bharat Biotech is being brought from Hyderabad to Delhi on an Air India flight.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2021 08:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).