A dramatic incident unfolded in Indore’s Nanda Nagar just before Karwa Chauth, when a woman caught her husband, Sandeep Shami, an Urban Administration Department employee, cheating with his girlfriend while they were out shopping. The confrontation quickly turned chaotic, with a heated exchange of abuses lasting around half an hour on the busy road. Passersby recorded the shocking scene, and the video soon went viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion. The now viral video shows the wife holding onto the girlfriend while shouting at her husband, who frantically tries to intervene and explain himself. Indore Shocker: Refused To Reconcile, Man Rams Ex-Girlfriend With Scooter in Madhya Pradesh; Horrifying Video Surfaces.

Indore Woman Catches Cheating Husband Ahead of Karwa Chauth

इंदौर के नंदा नगर में करवा चौथ से पहले सड़क पर हुआ दिलचस्प और हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामा! अर्बन एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन विभाग के कर्मचारी संदीप शमी को उनकी पत्नी ने प्रेमिका के साथ शॉपिंग करते रंगे हाथों पकड़ लिया। इसके बाद सड़क पर करीब आधे घंटे तक हंगामा और गाली-गलौज जारी रही, जिसे राहगीरों ने… pic.twitter.com/UWULABfEjx — AajTak (@aajtak) October 12, 2025

Cheating Husband Confronted by Wife on Busy Indore Street

दो नावों का सफ़र एक ना एक दिन लेके ही डूबता है। इंदौर के अर्बन एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन विभाग के कर्मचारी को करवा चौथ के दिन उसकी पत्नी ने प्रेमिका के साथ शॉपिंग करते रंगे हाथों बाजार में पकड़ लिया और वहीं ज़ोरदार तमाशा बना और लोगों ने वीडियो भी बना लिए। भाई एक दिन तो पत्नीव्रता बन कर… pic.twitter.com/DDLxrsWVdI — Professor S.Singh (@SSinghP13) October 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Aaj Tak), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

