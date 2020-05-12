CRPF Personnel Commits Suicide by Shooting Self With Service Rifle in Anantnag, Jammu And Kashmir

Image Used for Representational Purpose Only. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Srinagar, May 12: A CRPF personnel allegedly committed suicide by shooting self with service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday evening. The sound of gunshot created a panic in the camp of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Akura Mattan. Security forces rushed to the area from where the gunshot was heard and found ASI Fateh Singh in a pool of blood, according to a report. CRPF Jawan Killed in Encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh.

Fateh Singh, who hailed from Ankhoor in Jammu, was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. It remains unclear that what forced Singh to take the extreme step. There was no report of a suicide being found by security forces. CRPF has informed family members of the deceased personnel. Further investigation was underway.

CRPF Personnel Commits Suicide in Kashmir:

A CRPF ASI deployed in Srinagar, J&K shot himself dead, early morning today. Reason for suicide is yet to be ascertained. His family has been informed: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) pic.twitter.com/55eTlpXjH7 — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

In August last year, a 33-year-old Assistant Commandant of the CRPF posted in Kashmir allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself from his personal weapon. M Arvind of the 40th battalion was found dead at his residence in Sadar area of Anantnag.