New Delhi, October 26: A CRPF trooper, posted for the security of Pakistan High Commission here, allegedly shot himself with his service weapon on Monday afternoon, police said.

D. Rambabu, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, was rushed to AIIMS trauma centre in a critical condition. Delhi: CRPF Officer Kills Self After Shooting Dead Senior With His AK 47 Service Weapon in Lodhi Estate Area.

"Around 3.30 p.m., an incident of a CRPF jawan shooting himself with his service weapon was reported near the Pakistan High Commission. Police immediately rushed to the spot and found that Constable Rambabu who reportedly shot himself has already been sent to AIIMS Trauma Centre by his colleagues," Additional DCP, New Delhi, Deepak Yadav said.

Police is investigating the incident from all angles.

