New Delhi, May 23: The Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIR-CSIO), the Chandigarh-based laboratory of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, has developed and transferred its UV-based disinfectant technology to 28 firms across India, which will be used to keep air-controlled indoor spaces safe from SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus.

The disinfection technology can be used in auditoriums, large conference rooms, classrooms, malls, which will provide a relatively safer environment for indoor activities in the current situation. The disinfection system has been developed keeping in mind the requirements for deactivation of SARS-CoV-2 virus contained in an aerosol with necessary ventilation measures, necessary safety, and user guidelines and tested Bio-safety standards, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) mentioned in an official statement. Smokers And Vegetarians Less Vulnerable to COVID-19 Infection? CSIR Clarifies, Says No Such Press Note Issued.

In September 2020, CSIR’s two constituent labs, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CSIR-CCMB) and CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (CSIR-IMTECH) had demonstrated experimentally that SARS-CoV-2 viral particles could be detected in the air even after two hours of exit of infected persons from a room and at distances much greater than a few meters as well, strengthening the evidence of airborne transmission of the COVID-19.

The UV-C disinfection system is found to deactivate more than 99 percent of viruses, bacteria, fungus, and other bio-aerosols with appropriate dosages using 254nm UV light. The use of UV-C may also help in ameliorating the fungal infections being witnessed in the present situation. This technology has been developed by the Fabrionics division, which designs and develops precision instruments and fabrications at CSIR-CSIO led by scientist Harry Garg.

The CSIR-CSIO UV-C disinfection technology improves airflow through coils, enhances indoor air quality, requires less maintenance, easy to retrofit with any existing system having AHU (air handling unit) ducts, and has a low initial setup cost. The disinfection system comes with commercialised standards and certifications and has been transferred to 28 companies located in Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Mumbai, Gujarat, Kerala, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu among others to combat COVID-19.

Installation of UV light-based solutions may boost people’s confidence and facilitate return to workplaces, public transport, and educational institutions as and when appropriate guidelines for relaxation of lockdown/curfews are issued, said CSIR-CSIO Director, S Anantha Ramakrishna.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 23, 2021 02:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).