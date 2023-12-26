Patna, December 26: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) results on its website. Candidates who took the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) can check their results and district allotment on the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The commission has announced the results for various subjects for classes 6 to 12, along with the final answer keys for classes 9 and 10. SBI Clerk Prelims 2023: Exam Schedule Released For Recruitment of 8283 Posts at sbi.co.in, Check Details.

The subjects include Mathematics and Science, Sanskrit, Urdu, Hindi, English, Bangla, Maithili, Arabic, Persian, Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Physical Education, Dance, Lalit Kala, Music, Sanskrit, Magahi, Pali, Prakrit, maths, chemistry, physics, zoology, economics, sociology, and philosophy. The results for some subjects were declared on December 22, while the rest were declared on December 24. According to the result, 4,082 candidates have cleared the Class 9-10 English exam. BPSC Teacher Recruitment: Police Seal Cyber Cafe in Vaishali For Issuing Fake Appointment Letters.

How to Check BPSC Result 2023

Go to the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'BPSC TRE 2.0 result'

You Will be redirected to the login window where you will need to enter your registration number, password

BPSC TRE 2.0 result will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

The commission has invited the shortlisted candidates for document verification, followed by a brief training session for the final selection. The list of disqualified candidates is also available on the commission’s official website.

Many candidates had complained to the commission about their missing roll numbers on the merit list despite scoring high marks in the exam. The commission then opened a portal for grievance redressal from October 29 to November 12. Upon reviewing the grievances, the commission discovered that some candidates had not submitted their affidavits, which resulted in their roll numbers being omitted from the merit list, even though they had high scores.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2023 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).