Patna, December 19: The Board of School Education of Haryana (BSEH) announced the HTET 2023 exam result today, December 19. Candidates who appeared for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test examination or HTET 2023 exam can check their results by visiting the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test written exam was held on December 2 and December 3 for Levels 1, 2, and 3. After the exams, the HTET 2023 answer key was released on December 4 with the last date to raise objections being December 6. CSIR UGC NET 2023: Admit Card for CSIR December Examination Likely To Be Released Soon at csirnet.nta.ac.in, Know How To Download.

Steps to Check HTET 2023 Result:

Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in .

. On the homepage, click on the HTET 2023 Result link.

Enter using your login details

Your HTET 2023 Exam result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result thoroughly.

Take a printout for future reference.

Here's the direct link to check HTET 2023 Exam Result. For more details, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of BSEH. Meanwhile, the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) released the results of the Medical officer post on December 15. AISSEE 2024 Registration Extended Till December 20, Know How to Apply At exams.nta.ac.in.

