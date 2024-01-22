Pune, January 21: In a sophisticated cybercrime, fraudsters have orchestrated an elaborate scheme, creating a counterfeit website and mobile app of a reputable online share market broking firm to deceive a Wakad-based contractor. The victim, who aspired to invest in two Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), unknowingly transferred a staggering Rs 3.25 crore through 16 transactions to five fraudulent bank accounts between December 20 last year and January 10 this year.

According to the Times of India report, the scam unravelled. The contractor, seeking to verify his investments, reached out to the genuine share broking firm and discovered that both the website and app he had been using were fraudulent. Alarmed by this revelation, the victim filed a complaint with the Wakad police on Friday, narrating the intricacies of the fraudulent investment. According to a Wakad police officer, the contractor, seeking to invest in the IPOs, discovered the fake website while exploring financial institutions online. Online Fraud in Pune: Cyber Fraudsters Dupe Software Engineer of Rs 24 Lakh on Pretext of Earning Extra Income by Performing Online Tasks; Investigation Underway.

Upon contacting the number displayed on the site, a woman impersonating a financial consultant assured the victim of assistance, per the report. The contractor initiated the transactions, transferring Rs 10 lakh on December 20 and an additional Rs 3.15 crore to various bank accounts in subsequent transactions based on false promises. The contractor, monitoring his supposed portfolio through the fake app, believed he was due to receive Rs 8 crore. Cyber Fraud in Pune: Fraudsters Dupe Software Engineer of Rs 6.94 Lakh in Pretext of Performing Online Assignments, Investigation Underway.

However, when he attempted to withdraw the funds, he encountered insurmountable obstacles. Further investigation by the Wakad police has revealed that the fraudulently obtained funds were dispersed into bank accounts across multiple states, including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Gujarat. The Pune police are now actively pursuing leads to apprehend the cybercriminals responsible for this sophisticated financial fraud.

