Pune, May 12: Cases of cyber crime have been on the rise. In a recent incident from Pune, a 30-year-old software engineer from Punawale was tricked by cyber crooks on the pretext of earning extra income by performing online tasks while working from home and lost Rs24 lakh to digital scamsters between May 2 and 5. After realising that she had been duped, the techie on Tuesday approached the Ravet police and filed a complaint.

TOI quoted an officer from the Ravet police station as saying that according to the complainant, on May 2, she received a message from a woman, who posed as an HR executive of an online job portal and informed her that they were recruiting freelance executives. Online Fraud in Bengaluru: Man Loses Rs 1 Lakh While Making Rs 5 Top-Up Recharge to Change DTH Plan.

The accused told the software engineer that her company was recruiting freelance executives who had to post reviews online and in return could earn handsome income. The cyber fraudster also told the victim that she could earn a salary of Rs 5,000-13,000 per week s she would get Rs 50 per review. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Borivali Man Duped of Rs 1.5 Lakh by Cyber Fraudsters While Trying to Book Train Tickets.

The caller took bank details of the techie and sent her a link to click on, through which she could complete the assigned tasks. The woman completed five tasks and earned Rs 150.

The victim was then told to join the VIP group. She was then told to join the ‘VIP group’ and opt for prepaid tasks. Believing her, the techie started transferring the amounts mentioned to the bank accounts provided to her. However, when she wanted to withdraw the money, she was told to transfer Rs 24 lakh in four days.

It was only after this that the woman realised that she had been scammed and stopped responding to the cybercrooks.

A cop said that a prima facie probe has revealed that the woman’s money was transferred to bank accounts in Chennai, Telangana and Rajasthan.

