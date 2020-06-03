Cyclone Nisarga Mumbai Update: Here Are Keys Measures Taken by BMC to Combat Severe Cyclonic Storm

Cyclone expected to hit Mumbai by June 3 afternoon | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, June 3: Cyclone Nisarga, the "severe cyclonic storm", will make landfall in Maharashtra between 1 pm and 4 pm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. As Mumbai is bracing up for the cyclonic storm followed by heavy rainfall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken several measures to combat Cyclone Nisarga. The civic body’s Twitter handle has also uploaded a thread of key measures taken by BMC. Cyclone Nisarga Update: Mumbai on Edge, BMC Calls for Structural Inspection of Temporarily Set Up COVID-19 Health Centres.

BMC said that they have arranged 35 schools as temporary shelters for citizens, who have appealed to relocate there. The civic body has also directed Mumbai fire brigade to stay alert in case of emergencies. 93 live guards have also been deployed at six beaches. Cyclone Nisarga to Make Landfall in Maharashtra's Alibaug Between 1 to 4 PM, Wind Velocity in Mumbai to be 110 Kmph: IMD.

Key Measures Taken by BMC to Combat Cyclone Nisarga:

Ward officers of ward closer to the western coast have been instructed to evacuate individuals from dangerous and coastal settlements to safer places. Eight units of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and five units of Navy have been deployed at various locations in the city. "NDRF has 1 team each in Colaba (Ward A), Worli (G/South), Bandra (H/East), Malad (P/South) & Borivali (R/North) & 3 teams in Andheri (K/West)," BMC said.

At places, which are prone to waterlogging. pumps have been arranged. In addition, all six pumping stations have been provided with adequate manpower. A towing system, has been implemented for vehicles that may get stuck due to storms.

"Tree branches have been pruned. Staff have also been deployed to move trees that may be uprooted by the storm. 96 such squads have been formed - 4 dedicated to each of the 24 wards in the city," BMC said.

The Municipal corporation has also issued orders to provide generators at hypersensitive places as well as hospitals. Also, special care is being taken to ensure that COVID-19 patients are provided with proper healthcare