Cyclone Nisarga to Make Landfall in Maharashtra's Alibaug Between 1 to 4 PM, Wind Velocity in Mumbai to be 110 Kmph: IMD

Cyclone Nisarga Movement (Photo Credits: IMD)

Mumbai, June 3: The "severe cyclonic storm" of Nisarga will make landfall in Maharashtra between 1 to 4 pm, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest update. The wind velocity will be around 110 kmph in Mumbai at the time of landfall, said IMD Director Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. Four districts of the state would be severely affected, including Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane, Raigad and Palghar. Cyclone Nisarga Live Tracker Map: Check Movement, Forecast and Path of Severe Cyclonic Storm Which Will Make Landfall Near Alibaug.

In neighbouring Gujarat, the impact of cyclone would be slightly weakened. In Surat, along with parts of Navsari and Valsad district, the wind speed is predicted to be in the range of 60 to 90 kmph. The velocity is strong enough to uproot trees, telephone network towers and power grids, the IMD chief said.

"Cyclone Nisarga will cross Maharashtra coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, very close to Alibag between 1 pm to 4 pm. While crossing the coast it will have strong winds of 100-120 kmph over Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts of Maharashtra," Mohapatra said.

Phone Lines, Power May be Disrupted

The wind velocity is going to be 110 KM/H, around the landfall, which is likely between 1 PM-4 PM. Areas like Thane, Mumbai, Raigad and Palghar to be affected: Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DG, IMD#CycloneNisarga #CycloneUpdate #NisargaUpdates pic.twitter.com/rPlR4DUew4 — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) June 3, 2020

"Wind speed of about 80 to 90 kmph expected over Maharashtra's Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Palghar. Over Gujarat's Navsari and Valsad wind speed of about 60-80 kmph is expected. By midnight it will weaken & by tomorrow morning it will become depression," he added.

Thousands were evacuated from Koliwadas (fishermen colonies) and low-lying areas of Mumbai ahead of the cyclonic storm. The city is also feared to face 1-2 metre (3.5-6 feet) tall waves along the coastline following the onset of cyclone. Heavy to heavy rainfall has also been predicted across the region.

The cyclone comes amid the raging pandemic in Maharashtra and Gujarat, which are among the worst-affected states due to COVID-19 in India. In Mumbai, patients at some of the COVID-19 temporarily medical facilities were shifted as the health centres are feared to be damaged in the cyclonic storm.

This is predicted to be the worst cyclone in Mumbai in over a century. While the city has faced massive floods in 2005, 2017 and 2019, they were not linked to a cyclonic storm. According to weather experts, the last of such kind of cyclonic activity was recorded in the city in 1891.