Kolkata, May 22: Cyclone Yaas is set to intensify by May 24, 2021 and is very likely to move northwestwards and reach Odisha-West Bengal Coast on May 26, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its weather bulletin, the IMD said that a cyclonic circulation lies over the Bay of Bengal which is very likely to form over Bengal around May 22 and would turn into a cyclonic storm by May 24. In the wake of the cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal, all coastal and adjoining districts in Odisha have been put on high alert.

"Under its influence, a Low-Pressure Area is very likely to form over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal & adjoining north Andaman Sea around 22nd May, 2021. It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by 24th May 2021. It very likely to move northwestwards and reach Odisha-West Bengal Coast around 26th May morning", the IMD said. Cyclone Yaas Live Tracker Map: Check Realtime Status Here When It Becomes Active.

The IMD issued an advisory for the fishermen starting not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea from May 21 onwards, into central Bay of Bengal from May 23-25 and into the north Bay of Bengal and along & off West Bengal- Odisha- Bangladesh coasts from May 24-26. Those who are out in the Deep Sea are advised to return to the coast by May 23 Cyclone Yaas, Gulab, Shaheen and More: Check List of Cyclone Names That Would Occur Over the North Indian Ocean Including Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.

Giving details about Monsoon 2021, the IMD said that conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Bay of Bengal, most parts of Southeast Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman Sea & Andaman Islands during next 48 hours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2021 11:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).