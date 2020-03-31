Dalmia Bharat Group Donates Rs 25 Crore to PM-Cares Fund in Fight Against COVID-19

Coronavirus | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, March 31: Business conglomerate Dalmia Bharat Group has committed Rs 25 crore to the PM-Cares Fund as part of its endeavour to assist the government's efforts against COVID 19.

"We are doing our duty by making a small contribution to the PMCARES and will do everything to support our Prime Minister and Chief Ministers in their efforts to fight the coronavirus," said Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director of the Dalmia Bharat Group. Coronavirus Cases Breach 800,000-Mark Globally, Death Toll Nears 39,000.

Ration, grocery and accommodation were being provided to all contractual labourers stranded due to the nationwide lockdown, he said.

Apart from this, it is providing over 100 food packets twice a day to the local police and the municipalities to be distributed among the needy and homeless near its plants.

Dalmia Bharat Group Tweet:

.@DalmiaBharat Group & our associates humbly pledge Rs 25 cr towards #PMCaresFund. India’s biggest strength is its united citizens & their loving hearts. Let’s join hands with our PM @narendramodi ji to save lives in the #COVID19 crisis & serve the needy #PMCARES @PMOIndia — Dalmia Bharat Group (@DalmiaBharat) March 30, 2020

Dalmia Bharat Group has also committed playgrounds, guest houses and technical centres at its plants to the local authorities for use as facilities to house Covid-19 cases.

The canteens of Dalmia Bharat factories are being used to prepare food for local distribution. Catch live news and updates on coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

To ensure that no employee faces any uncertainty, the company has paid salary ahead of schedule, while contractual workers are being given bi-monthly payments to buy essential commodities.