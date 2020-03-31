Coronavirus Cases Breach 800,000-Mark Globally, Death Toll Nears 39,000

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 31: The number of coronavirus cases across the world breached the 800,000-mark on Tuesday, moving closer in what is feared to be the first pandemic of 21st century to affect at least a million people. The death toll also rose at an alarming pace, nearing the 39,000-mark by the time this report was published. The numbers came amid a spree of lockdowns announced by governments across the globe to contain the transmission of COVID-19. Catch live news and updates on coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

Worldwide, the tally of over 800,000 patients includes 589,995 active cases and 211,066 closed cases. Among the latter, 172,317 or nearly 82 percent have recovered, whereas, 38,749 or 18 percent have succumbed to death. Among the active cases, 559,706 or around 95 percent of them are infected with mild symptoms, whereas, the remainder - 30,289 - are stated to be critical.

Italy, the worst-affected by coronavirus outbreak, has reported more than 11,500 deaths so far. The country is followed by European neighbour Spain, whereas, the fatality count climbed to above 7,000. China stands third in terms of the death toll, with over 3,300 deaths so far, followed by the US where around 3,200 persons have duid to COVID-19 so far.

In Asia, Iran remains one of the hotspot of coronavirus -- with around 44,605 coronavirus cases and 2,898 deaths. India, the second most densely populated country in the world, has so far witnessed local transmission of the disease with 1,251 infected patients and 42 deaths.

Scientists and registered medical bodies across the world have so far attributed social distancing as the most effective measure to prevent the COVID-19 infection. No vaccine or drug has been found so far to treat the virus. Considering the rampant pace at which the disease is spreading, several nations have imposed a total or partial lockdown to reduce human-to-human transmission.