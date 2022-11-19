In case of a data breach, even the government would be held accountable as per the provisions of the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, highly-placed sources said.

The government had on Friday released the draft of the proposed Bill for public comments.

Sources informed that the Bill will cover aspects related to digital data and will hold those entities accountable which are monetising data.

In case of data breach, even the government won't be exempted, the source said.

The draft legislation has exempted certain entities notified as data fiduciaries by the government from various compliances, including sharing details for the purpose of data collection.

It has also proposed a penalty of up to Rs 500 crore in case data fiduciaries or entities processing data on their behalf violate any provisions of the Bill.