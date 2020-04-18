Dehradun: Female Army Doctor Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Admitted to Military Hospital

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Dehradun, April 18: A female doctor of the Indian Army tested positive for the highly contagious novel coronavirus, reports said on Thursday. She is the second military doctor to be infected with COVID-19 -- the first being an Army doctor who was posted in Delhi. The latter was confirmed as coronavirus positive four days ago. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All Parts of India.

The doctor infected in Dehradun was posted at the Military Hospital in Garhi Cantt. She had, as per the preliminary reports, visited Lucknow last month for training purpose. She returned to Dehradun on April 9, and was admitted for treatment on April 15 after her condition worsened.

The patient was staying at her Dehradun-based residence with husband and two children. The kin, along with her maid, have been quarantined by the authorities as a precautionary measure, reports said. The administration may further trace the contacts whom they met in the last nine days to prevent a possible transmission of the virus.

The husband, children, maid and other contacts of the doctor would be quarantined for upto 14 days. A male officer who accompanied her for the training session in Lucknow has tested negative, the reports added.

Overall, eight cases of coronavirus have so far been reported in the Indian Army so far. In the Indian Navy, 26 cases were recorded earlier today, as all sailors on board the INS Angre tested positive at a medical facility in Mumbai.