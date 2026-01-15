Viral Video of Female Shop Owner Begging Customer To Make Purchase After Spending 2 Hours Real or Fake? The Girls Say Clip Is Scripted

Mumbai, January 15: A video going viral on social media shows a female shop owner breaking down after a customer walks away without purchasing anything. The viral clip was shared on Instagram by a page called "Carry Wear". As per the post, a customer left the shop without buying anything after spending two hours. "After two hours, she says she didn't like anything," the caption of the viral clip read.

In the video, a young girl who appears to be a shopkeeper is seen breaking down in tears after the female customer leaves without purchasing a single thing. It is alleged that the woman customer spent two hours seeing fabrics, colours, and designs, but did not buy anything. The viral clip sparked a widespread conversation about respecting the effort, time, and dignity of shopkeepers, thereby highlighting the challenges faced by retail staff daily. While the clip is going viral on social media, scroll below to know if the video showing the shop owner begging a customer to make a purchase is real or fake. Is There Really a 140-Year-Long YouTube Video? The Truth Behind the 1,234,567-Hour Footage by @shinywr.

Viral Video Is Scripted, Says Creators of the Clip

Viral video showing shop owner begging customer to make purchase goes viral (Photo Credits: Instagram/carry_wear_by_besties_ks)

A fact check of the video revealed that the viral clip is scripted. Taking to Instagram, the owners of "Carry Wear" said that they created the video for entertainment purposes only. The owners were identified as Kannu Dutta and Simran Gambhir. In a video issued two days ago, the girls can be seen issuing clarification over the viral clip. The video shows the two girls admitting that the clip was scripted. The two further added that the video was made in Uttarakhand's Dehradun and not any other city, as it is being claimed.

The Girls Say Viral Video Is Scripted

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carry Wear (@carry_wear_by_besties_ks)

Furthermore, the two girls are seen confirming that their shop is located in Prem Nagar and that they are the owners of the store. "Our intention was not to hurt anyone's sentiments," the duo said. The two girls are also seen apologising for hurting people's sentiments while clarifying once again that the video was meant for entertainment purposes but was manipulated by the media. Hence, it can be concluded that the viral video showing a female shop owner begging a customer to purchase after spending two hours is not a real video but a scripted clip.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

Fact check

Claim : Viral video shows female shop owner begging customer to make purchase after spending two hours. Conclusion : A fact check revealed that the viral clip showing female shop owner begging customer to make purchase is a scripted video. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2026 09:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).