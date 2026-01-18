Delhi, January 18: A first-year MBBS student at Government Doon Medical College (GDMC) in Dehradun has alleged that he was brutally assaulted with a belt by senior students, leading to a formal investigation. The victim, a student from the 2025 batch, submitted a written complaint to the hostel warden on January 13, 2026, stating that the incident occurred just outside the campus a day prior.

According to the complainant, two seniors from the 2023 and 2024 batches took him to a location outside the college premises where they allegedly thrashed him with a belt. The student reported feeling "shaken and terrified" and claimed the seniors later accosted him inside the hostel to intimidate him. He further stated that the trauma of the incident has left him mentally disturbed and living in constant fear of retribution. Dharmshala College Student Death: College Professor, 3 Women Students Booked in Himachal Pradesh on ‘Ragging-to-Death’ Charge.

The college principal, Dr. Geeta Jain, confirmed that the complaint is being treated with "zero tolerance." The Anti-Ragging Committee is currently recording statements from both the complainant and the accused students. In a related disciplinary move, the college has already imposed fines on 24 students for separate acts of indiscipline, signaling a broader crackdown on misconduct within the institution. Kolhapur Hostel Ragging Horror: Viral Video Shows Minor Children Beaten With Belt and Bat at Shamrao Patil Shikshan Sanstha Premises in Talsande, Case Registered.

This is not the first instance of alleged ragging at the Dehradun-based college. In September 2023, an intern and seven seniors were suspended following a similar assault on a junior. To prevent such incidents, the college previously implemented measures like separate hostels for freshers and the deployment of a 30-doctor monitoring squad. However, the latest incident has raised fresh concerns about the effectiveness of these safety protocols and the culture of seniority within the campus.

