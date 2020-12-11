New Delhi, December 11: The air quality in Delhi continued to be in the 'very poor' category on Friday, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research. Meanwhile, the air quality in several areas including Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad had improved on Thursday but stayed in the 'very poor' category. Reports quote the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) saying that Delhi and its neighbouring areas are likely to receive rainfall on December 11 and December 12, which will improve the Air Quality.

According to the CPCB, an AQI in the “poor” category causes breathing discomfort while "very poor" may cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI on Thursday was 330 in Ghaziabad, 322 in Greater Noida, 310 in Noida, 300 in Faridabad and 217 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the AQI was 418 in Ghaziabad, 394 in Noida, 404 in Greater Noida, 395 in Faridabad and 296 in Gurgaon. Delhi Air Pollution: CM Arvind Kejriwal Inaugurates Truck-Mounted Anti-Smog Gun to Combat Dust Pollution in National Capital.

Here's the tweet:

Delhi's air quality remains in the 'very poor' category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research pic.twitter.com/GEdzHqzD0e — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2020

The wind speed in the national capital remained slow allowing accumulation of pollutants generated locally. As per experts, calm winds and low temperatures trap pollutants close to the ground, while favourable wind speed helps in their dispersion. According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

