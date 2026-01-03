Mumbai, January 3: Indian Railways will discontinue after March 1, 2026, the facility to book monthly passes for local trains on the UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) app. Commuters are now required to use the new RailOne app for all railway pass bookings. Amid this, commuters are confused about what will happen to their existing season passes and R-wallet balance.

The Railways have directed that season tickets should now be purchased and renewed through their new app, ‘RailOne’. Regular unreserved tickets and platform tickets will continue to be available on the UTS app. RailOne is a unified railway app that integrates all railway service applications into a single platform. UTS App To Discontinue From March 1; Mumbai Local Train Commuters Can Book Tickets, Season Passes Via RailOne.

What Happens to Your Season Pass After UTS Shutdown?

The Ministry of Railways has transitioned its seasonal ticketing services exclusively to the RailOne app, permanently removing the option to purchase or renew passes via the UTS platform. While UTS will continue to handle standard unreserved ticket bookings, all monthly, quarterly, and half-yearly passes must now be managed through RailOne.

Commuters with existing UTS-issued passes can remain on that platform until their passes expire, but all subsequent renewals and new bookings will require migration to the new app. Once the pass expires, commuters must register on the RailOne app to obtain a new one. Is There Sunday Mega Block on January 4, 2026? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

R-Wallet Balance

As the UTS app is being phased out for new bookings, moving users to the newer RailOne app, your existing R-Wallet money and live season tickets transfer automatically to the new platform when you log in with your registered mobile number, with wallet balance visible and usable in RailOne for booking unreserved tickets, and any remaining balance can be refunded at UTS counters.

RailOne has been introduced as a unified digital platform under the government’s “One Nation, One App” approach. The aim is to bring multiple railway-related services under a single application, reducing dependence on separate apps for different functions. Apart from issuing local train passes, RailOne is designed to offer features such as unreserved ticket booking, live train status, platform information, and other passenger services.

