New Delhi, December 29: Delhi's air quality has once again plummeted into the "very poor" category, raising significant health concerns for residents. The capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) has consistently registered above 300 in recent days, with several monitoring stations reporting levels well into the severe category. This deterioration is primarily attributed to a combination of calm winds, low temperatures, and the subsequent accumulation of pollutants in the atmosphere. An AQI between 301 and 400 is considered "very poor", indicating that prolonged exposure can lead to respiratory illness. Individuals with existing lung or heart diseases, children, and the elderly are particularly vulnerable during such periods.

While the air quality in Delhi remained in the "very poor" category on Sunday, December 28, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an overall Air Quality Index reading of 390. On the other hand, the data on the CPCB's Sameer App revealed that as many as 19 AQI monitoring stations across Delhi recorded air quality levels in the "severe" category, thereby highlighting the deteriorating air pollution situation in Delhi. Delhi Air Pollution: National Capital Records Hazardous Air Quality; Residents Urged To Take Precautions.

Dense Fog Predicted for the Coming Days

Adding to the environmental challenges, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert warning for dense to very dense fog expected to blanket the region in the coming days, starting Monday, December 29. This meteorological condition is anticipated to significantly reduce visibility, potentially disrupting transportation and daily commutes.

Fog acts as a lid, trapping pollutants closer to the ground and preventing their dispersion, which can further exacerbate the already poor air quality. Minimum temperatures are also expected to remain low, contributing to the formation of ground-level fog. For Monday, December 29, the temperature forecast said that the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 22 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively. Rajkumar Bafna Resigns: Akum Pharma CFO Steps Down Due Severe Air Pollution in Delhi.

Health Advisory and Public Response

Health experts are advising residents to take precautionary measures. These include minimising outdoor activities, especially during morning hours, wearing N95 masks when venturing outside, and ensuring proper ventilation indoors. Vulnerable populations are strongly urged to avoid strenuous outdoor physical activity.

Public health advisories typically recommend keeping windows closed, using air purifiers if available, and consulting doctors in case of respiratory discomfort.

