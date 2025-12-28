New Delhi, December 28: Air quality in Delhi has deteriorated to hazardous levels, authorities said here on Sunday, raising serious health concerns for the city's residents. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) indicate that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in several parts of the capital has exceeded 400, placing it in the hazardous category. Health experts have advised people, especially children, the elderly, and those with respiratory or heart conditions, to avoid outdoor activities and limit exposure to polluted air.

Authorities have urged residents to wear masks when stepping outside, use air purifiers indoors, and follow safety guidelines to minimise the health impact. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and related agencies are closely monitoring the situation and may impose additional measures if conditions persist. Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Slips to 'Very Poor' as Smog Engulfs City; AQI Crosses 300 (Watch Videos).

Meanwhile, the Delhi Government, is working towards multi-level reforms in the transport sector to control air pollution and reduce traffic congestion in the capital.

According to a Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO) statement, the government believes effective pollution control is not possible without reducing vehicle numbers on the roads; in this context, shared transport and electric mobility are being actively promoted. The Delhi Government is also increasing the number of automated commercial vehicle fitness testing stations to ensure that no vehicle operating in the capital contributes to pollution. Air Pollution: Delhi High Court Demands Explanation From Centre Over GST Cut on Air Purifiers.

Delhi CM said that the core objective of the Delhi Government's transport policy is to reduce the number of vehicles on the roads while ensuring that passengers do not face any inconvenience in their daily commute. The Government aims to enable a limited number of vehicles to serve a maximum number of passengers, thereby ensuring smooth traffic flow and effective pollution control. Rekha Gupta stated that the Government is in continuous dialogue with transportation network companies such as Ola and Uber and expects them to prioritise shared rides, increase the participation of women drivers, and promote environmentally friendly services.

Shared taxi services, which were available in Delhi before the COVID-19 pandemic but were later discontinued, are now being considered for revival to provide affordable, convenient transport options for commuters. The Chief Minister stated that the upcoming meeting with transportation network companies will discuss restarting shared taxi services, increasing the number of women drivers, and exploring the integration of private electric vehicles into taxi services. She said the Government is seriously considering ways to enable fewer vehicles to safely, conveniently, and affordably transport more passengers, thereby reducing road congestion and pollution.

