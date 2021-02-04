New Delhi, February 4: Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday reviewed the ambitious Health Information Management System (HIMS) project, along with Health and Family Welfare Minister Shri Satyendar Jain and other health departmental officials, to discuss the progress of the HIMS project, e-health card, and health helpline. Apprising the CM regarding the progress of the project, the departmental officials said that the work is being done as per schedule. CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal directed the officials to ensure that the work is completed within the stipulated deadline. He also instructed to ensure that the distribution of the health cards is started at the earliest. In the meeting, the healthcare helpline was also discussed.

The CM directed the concerned authorities to ensure that the project is finalized by the middle of this year. Health Minister Shri Satyendar Jain also expressed satisfaction over the speed of the work by the health department on HIMS, e-health card, and health helpline and instructed the department to complete the same within the stipulated time frame.

The health officials gave a presentation for the implementation of HIMS and issuing of the e-health cards. Under HIMS, various features such as a web portal, mobile app, etc will be launched to store a database of the health information of the residents of Delhi. The Health Information Management System will be implemented by August 2021 in all the Delhi government hospitals. The system seeks to target the healthcare delivery process. All the patient care services, hospital administration, budgeting and planning, supply chain management, and backend services and processes will be brought under the system.

The entire system will be on the cloud and digitized. This will enable the citizens to avail themselves information on one platform, which will help them in emergency cases. With this, Delhi will become the only state to have a cloud-based health management system. This facility will also be extended to private hospitals in the future.