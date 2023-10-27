New Delhi, October 27: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday wrote a letter to state Home Minister Kailash Gahlot to appoint Home Guards as bus marshals citing legal objections to the continuation of civil defence volunteers as bus marshals. "It has been said that civil defence volunteers cannot be engaged in regular duties and that they can be called during any disaster. Therefore, it has been suggested that home guards be appointed as bus marshals instead of civil defence volunteers." the letter read.

The CM also said that he has separately made a proposal to Delhi L-G that civil defence volunteers should continue as bus marshals till the time an adequate number of Home Guards are appointed. "If the bus marshals are suddenly removed, it will not be good for the safety of women travellers," the letter said. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Approves Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator, Delivery Service Provider Scheme 2023 To Combat Air Pollution and Promoting Eco-Friendly Transport.

Kejriwal further suggested a plan to appoint existing civil defence volunteers as Home Guards as they have relevant experience. "These civil defence volunteers come from very humble backgrounds and it will put their families in severe financial crisis if they are suddenly removed," the letter said. Delhi Air Pollution: CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces 15-Point Winter Action Plan, Says Pollution Levels Declined in National Capital Due to Government Initiatives.

The Civil defence volunteers have been working as bus marshals to ensure the safety of women passengers and check the problem of pickpocketing and eve teasing in buses.

