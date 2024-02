New Delhi, February 16: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will seek vote of confidence in the Assembly on Friday. The announcement came days after he alleged that the BJP tried to poach AAP MLAs and topple his government. BJP Only Scared of AAP, Wants To Defame and Crush Us, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

\"I will bring the vote of confidence in Delhi Assembly today," Kejriwal said in a post on X in Hindi. However, he did not specify the reason behind the move.