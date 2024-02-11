Tarn Taran, February 11: The BJP is only scared of the AAP and wants to defame and crush it, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Sunday. Addressing an event here to mark the recent acquisition of a power plant by the Punjab government from a private company, he also accused the Centre of withholding Rs 8,000 crore funds of AAP-ruled Punjab.

"Today the BJP is scared of only one party and that is the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party). The AAP is not letting it sleep," Kejriwal said. He said in a span of 10 years, the AAP has formed governments in Delhi and Punjab, and has MLAs in Gujarat and Goa.

"Wherever we fight elections, we secure many votes. Today the BJP is in fear that if they (AAP) continue to grow like this then there will be an AAP government at the Centre," Kejriwal said. "We have one strength and that is honesty with clear intentions. We serve the people. We build schools, hospitals, set electricity right, build roads," the AAP leader said and claimed that the BJP cannot do such work.

He said the BJP has been running governments for the past many years. "For 30 years, it has been running a government in Gujarat, and for 15 years, in Madhya Pradesh, and they could not set a single school right. They did nothing," Kejriwal said. He said works that the AAP can undertake, the BJP cannot. "If you have the courage, then do some work," Kejriwal said.

"They want the AAP to be crushed and finished... arrest them (their leaders), defame the AAP. They make new accusations every day," he alleged. He also hit out at the BJP government at the Centre on summonses issued to him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate.