New Delhi, Nov 26: A metropolitan court here on Monday reserved its order on the bail plea of former Congress legislator Asif Khan, arrested for allegedly manhandling a police officer.

Metropolitan Magistrate Shikha Chahal will pass the order on Tuesday. MCD Elections 2022: Delhi Congress Candidate’s Father Asif Mohammad Khan Manhandles Cop in Front of Shaheen Bagh Tayyab Masjid; Police Register FIR (Video).

Khan was sent to 14 days' judicial custody on Saturday after being arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a police officer and manhandling him. Shraddha Walkar Murder-Like Case Shocks Delhi; Mother-Son Duo Kills Man, Stores Body in Fridge Before Dumping Pieces in Pandav Nagar.

An FIR was registered against him at Shaheen Bagh police station under sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.