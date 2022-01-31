Delhi, January 31: Delhi police on Monday said that the viral news circulating on social media regarding the Kasturba Nagar rape victim committing suicide is a rumour and has asked people not to spread and believe such fake news. Delhi Police further said that the officials of the police force met with the victim at the shelter home, reported Jagran.

Reportedly, members of Rashtravadi Shiv Sena, under the auspice of the United Hindu Front, met with the victim's family and has demanded strict actions against the culprits. Also, the United Hindu Front has requested financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the victim under Nirbhaya Kosh. Kasturba Nagar Gang-rape Case: Another Accused, 14-yr-old Boy, Held.

The victim, a 21-year-old woman, was abducted by at least 11 members of a family in her neighbourhood which included women and minor boys. The victim was later locked in a room where she was gang-raped in front of the accused women, who later chopped her hair off, blackened her face, put a garland of footwear around her neck, and paraded her in the lanes near their house on January 26, on the day when the entire country was celebrating the 73rd Republic Day. Following the incident, more than dozen video clips of the crime surfaced over the internet.

