New Delhi, January 7: A 22-year-old criminal out on bail attacked the police patrolling party injuring a Delhi police constable in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar. However, the criminal got injured in retaliatory fire by the injured policeman. Both have been shifted to the hospital.

The incident happened at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday when the patrolling party intercepted a desperate criminal Sagar alias Champa, a resident of J.J. Colony Chowkhandi New Delhi. The accused Sagar who is out on bail in a dacoity case attacked both the policemen with a knife injuring Constable Mukesh in his hand and stomach. Glasgow Stabbing: 3 People Killed, Attacker Shot Dead; UK PM Boris Johnson Expresses Grief.

"The injured constable fired two rounds in air by his service pistol. This did not deter the accused who sprawled on both and tried to snatch the service pistol from Mukesh. In the scuffle Mukesh fired one more round and the bullet was received by the accused," said DCP West Deepak Purohit.

Both the injured have been shifted to hospital where they are under treatment. "A case has been filed in this regard," the officer added.

