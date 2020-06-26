Glasgow, June 26: In a tragic incident, three people were stabbed to death in the United Kingdom’s in Glasgow city centre on Friday. According to reports, UK police have killed the attacker. The incident took place in a stairwell at the Park Inn hotel. One policeman was also reportedly injured in the attack. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson express grief over the incident.

Johnson said, “Deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow, my thoughts are with all the victims and their families. Thank you to our brave emergency services who are responding.” Greater Glasgow Police stated that emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow. The entire area is cordoned off, and the street is closed off.UK: Several Injured in Stabbing Incident in Reading

Boris Johnson's Statement:

It is the second incident of stabbing the UK within a week. On June 20, three men were reportedly dead, while several people sustained injuries after an unidentified person stabbed people in Reading. Police, later, arrested the attacker.

