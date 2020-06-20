New Delhi, June 20: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Saturday approved recommendations of high-level expert committee to fix rates of beds for COVID-19 patients. According to Delhi’s Lt Governor Anil Baijal and chairperson of the authority, rates for isolation beds, intensive care units (ICUs) without and with ventilator in hospitals have been capped at Rs 8000-10000,13000-15000 and 15000-18000 respectively. Plea in Delhi HC Challenges L-G's Order of 5-Day Mandatory Quarantine for Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients.

The rates approved by the high-level expert committee would be applicable to all the COVID-19 beds up to the upper limit of 60 percent of the total bed capacity of private hospitals. The committee submitted its report on Friday. The panel was constituted by Home Minister Amit Shah under the member of the NITI Aayog to fix these rates.

New Rates For COVID-19 Treatment at Private Hospitals in Delhi:

The rates approved by the High-Level Expert Committee would be applicable to all the #COVID19 beds up to the upper limit of 60% of the total bed capacity of private hospitals: Anil Baijal, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi https://t.co/OHnEhZIc2W — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2020

Earlier in the day, Baijal withdrew the controversial order of making 5-day institutional quarantine compulsory for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients. The rollback came amid opposition by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The L-G in a statement said, “Regarding institutional isolation, only those COVID positive cases which do not require hospitalisation on clinical assessment and do not have adequate facilities for home isolation would be required to undergo institutional isolation.” Baijal in its order issued on Friday, reversed the policy enacted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this month for asymptomatic cases.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2020 08:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).