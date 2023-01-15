New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): A fire broke out at a building near Mundka Metro station on Sunday evening, informed the Delhi Fire Service.

As many as six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flame.

According to Delhi Fire Service, a fire call was received from Mundka at around 4.45 pm today.

"A team of officials and fire tenders have been pressed into service, and efforts to bring the situation in control are on," they added.

Further details are awaited.

This is the same building in which a massive fire incident was reported on May 13, 2022, in which 27 people were killed.

The four-storey building was used as office space for multiple companies. According to the Delhi Police's FIR, the building did not have a fire safety protocol in place.

Following the incident, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) suspended two officials including a section officer. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)