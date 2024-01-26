New Delhi, January 26: Six persons, including a child, were rescued after they got trapped due to fire in a building at Delhi’s Shahdara area on Friday, a fire department official said. The Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), Atul Garg, said that a call regarding a blaze in a house in the Shahdara area was received at 5:23 p.m.

“A total of five fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” said Garg. “At 6:55 p.m., the flames were doused. The fire broke out in a wiper, rubber and cutting machine on the ground floor,” said Garg. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Kitchen Utensils Manufacturing Factory in Wazirpur Area, Fire Tenders Rush to Spot (Watch Video).

“Six people (five adults and one child) were rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital. The building comprises ground plus four floors and the area is about 50 sq yards,” said Garg.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2024 08:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).