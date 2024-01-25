A massive fire broke out in a kitchen utensils manufacturing factory in the Wazirpur area in Delhi on Thursday, January 25. Five people were rescued from the incident site. According to the Delhi Fire Services, fire tenders have arrived at the spot, and efforts to douse the fire are underway. Further details are awaited. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Bawana Area of National Capital, Fire Tenders Reach Spot (Watch Video).

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire broke out in a kitchen utensils manufacturing factory in the Wazirpur area. Five people were reduced from the incident site. Fire tenders rushed to the site. Further details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/4GYl8xDWml — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

