Delhi, December 19: The national capital remained shrouded in a dense layer of fog on Tuesday morning. The current temperature in the national capital is 8.6 degree Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department. Due to the dense fog, trains have been running late as well. 16 trains running late.

Kanpur remained enveloped in a layer of dense fog this morning. The current temperature in the city is 7.41 degree Celsius, as per IMD. Dense Fog Hits Train Services in Northern Railway Region, 26 Delhi-Bound Trains Delayed Due to Low Visibility.

Vehicles move through the dense fog:

Delhi: Vehicles move through dense fog as visibility drops in the national capital. Visuals from Dhaula Kuan and Punjabi Bagh. pic.twitter.com/dPlLSinLpl — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2021

16 trains running late:

16 trains running late on 19th January, due to low visibility caused by fog: Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Northern Railway (NR) — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2021

At 5:30 am today, Palam and Safdarjung recorded 10.2℃ and 8.6℃ temperatures respectively, according to the weather department.

