New Delhi, December 1: Daily commuters between Haryana and Delhi are having a tough time due to closed borders and vehicular restrictions in view of the farmers' protest against three agriculture laws. Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, have arrived in Delhi after crossing Haryana to lodge their protest and many have been halted at Delhi borders. Vehicular movement between Delhi and neighbouring districts in Haryana is hugely hit. Farmers Protest Latest Updates: Centre Invites Protesting Farmers For Talks at 3 PM Today, Singhu and Tikri Borders Remain Closed For Traffic.

As more farmers are expected to reach Delhi, the police have blocked two entry points and imposed restrictions on two others. Other entry points to Delhi are open for vehicular movement. If you are struggling to reach Delhi from Haryana, we suggest you check the list of entry points to the national capital that are kept open by the Delhi Police for routine commuters and travellers. Amid Farmers' Protest, PM Narendra Modi Defends Farm Laws, Says 'Farmers Being Misled With Misinformation'.

According to the Delhi Police, Singhu and Tikri borders are shut from both sides. If you are on a two-wheeler, you can enter Delhi from Badusarai and Jhatikara borders that are open only for motorcyclists. If you are travelling from Haryana to Delhi in a car or other vehicles, you can enter the national capital from Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera entry points.

The Centre has invited leaders of farmers' organisations for talks at 3 pm today. However, the Punjab Kisan Sangarsh Committee said they won't go until all leaders are invited. "There are more than 500 groups of farmers in the country, but the government has invited only 32 groups for talks. The rest haven't been called by the government. We won't be going for talks till all groups are called," Sukhvinder S Sabhran, Joint Secretary of Punjab Kisan Sangarsh Committee said.

