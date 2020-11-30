New Delhi, November 30: Amid gathering of farmers in Delhi in protest against the Centre's three agriculture laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said farmers are being misled with misinformation. Defending farm-related laws, PM Narendra Modi said misinformation is being spread, adding that some farmers are sceptical because they have always been deceived earlier. His remarks came amid an ongoing protest by farmers in Delhi's Nirankari Sangam ground. Tamil Nadu Farmers, Unable to Go to Delhi, Fling Paper Planes With Demands Written On it at Site of Protest (Watch Video).

"The new agricultural laws have been brought in for benefit of the farmers. We will see and experience benefits of these new laws in the coming days," PM Modi said after inaugurating six-lane widening project of Handia (Prayagraj)-Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of national highway 19. "New agricultural reforms have given farmers new options and legal protection," the Prime Minister added. 'New Farm Laws Have Given New Rights And Opportunities to Farmers', Says PM Narendra Modi During Mann Ki Baat, Asks People Not to Believe in Rumours.

PM Modi went on to say that farmers are misled about new farm laws. "Propaganda is spread that although the decision is right, it can lead to other consequences, about things that haven't happened or will never happen. Same is with farm laws," he said. "The farmers are being misguided in the name of futuristic and baseless threats to their interests," he added.

Misinformation Being Spread, Says PM Narendra Modi:

There's new trend now, earlier decisions of govt were opposed, now rumours have become basis for opposition. Propaganda is spread that although decision is fine, it can lead to other consequences, about things that haven't happened or will never happen. Same is with farm laws: PM pic.twitter.com/klMhThLCHo — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 30, 2020

PM Modi also questioned the loan waiver schemes of the previous government, saying farmers were deprived of benefits. "Loan waiver was a trick, profitability to farmers was denied and profitability to middleman was ensured earlier. If a section of farmers are sceptical it is because they have always been deceived earlier," he said.

"We promised to give 1.5 times more MSP to farmers as per the Swaminathan Commission and the promise was fulfilled. This promise was not only fulfilled on paper, but has reached the bank account of the farmers," the Prime Minister said. "Farmers are being empowered by giving them options for a bigger market. Reforms are being done in the interest of farmers," he asserted.

