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News INDIA Delhi IRS Officer’s Daughter Rape-Murder Case: ‘Pervert’ Rahul Meena Spent Salary on Prostitutes, Had Ill Intentions Towards Victim In a shocking development in the south Delhi rape-murder case, police have arrested 23-year-old Rahul Meena, accused of killing the 22-year-old daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer. Investigators have described the accused as a 'pervert' and revealed chilling details about his behaviour and alleged motive.

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In a shocking development in the south Delhi rape-murder case, police have arrested 23-year-old Rahul Meena, accused of killing the 22-year-old daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer. Investigators have described the accused as a “pervert” and revealed chilling details about his behaviour and alleged motive.

According to police, Meena had previously worked as a domestic help for the victim’s family and was dismissed over alleged financial misconduct. He reportedly saw the dismissal as humiliation and developed a motive for revenge, compounded by a financial crisis. During interrogation, officials said he spent much of his salary on prostitutes and harboured ill intentions towards the victim even while employed. IRS Officer’s Daughter Rape-Murder Case: Delhi Police To Conduct Psychological Analysis of Accused Rahul Meena.

Police allege Meena entered the family’s Kailash Hills residence using a spare key and attacked the victim in a rooftop study. “The investigation suggests that the accused raped the victim while she was still unconscious. He then dragged her down the stairs… and attempted to open the biometric lock using her fingerprint,” a police official said.

When the attempt failed, he allegedly broke open the locker, stole cash and jewellery, changed his blood-stained clothes and fled. IRS Officer’s Daughter Rape-Murder Case: ‘S*x Maniac’ Rahul Meena Racked Up Huge Debt Through Online Gambling, Say Cops.

Investigators also revealed that Meena had allegedly carried out another s*xual assault in Rajasthan’s Alwar just hours before arriving in Delhi. “The survivor has undergone a medical examination. We are sharing all the inputs with Delhi Police,” said Alwar SP Sudhir Chaudhary. The survivor also alleged he threatened to kill her if she spoke out.

Police said the accused showed no remorse during questioning and changed his statements multiple times. However, in court, he said, “Mujhse apradh ho gaya. Galti ho gayi,” and added, “Paise ke liye kiya.”

A post-mortem confirmed death due to strangulation, with injuries indicating resistance. Further forensic analysis, including DNA profiling, is underway as police reconstruct the sequence of events.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).